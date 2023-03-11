DPP to bounce back in 2025, Malawians are tired of Chakwera-APM declares

Mutharika speaking at the gala

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Peter Mutharika says Malawians are tired with President Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance Administration.

The former Malawi leader was speaking at DPP fundraising event dubbed Blue Night held at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre on Saturday.

Professor Mutharika accused President Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration of failing to fulfill ‘Canaan’ campaign promises

“DPP will bounce back in 2025, Malawians are tired with Tonse Alliance Administration,” says Mutharika.

According to Mutharika, for the party to bounce back it needs finances, strong candidate and sound manifest.

“For the party to bounce back, we must have enough resources to finance our convention and campaign,” said Mutharika while assuring hundreds of DPP followers and struggling Malawians that the party is still strong.

He then challenged party officials and followers to ‘stop in fights and blame games’ but rather focus on rebuilding the party ahead of 2025 presidential polls.

The fundraising ceremony was attended by top DPP officials and sympathizers from all walks of life.