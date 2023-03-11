Heavily armed police raid Prophet Mbewe’s house

Heavily armed police officers on Friday evening invaded Prophet David Mbewe’s private residence in Machinga district to investigate a number of cases including suspected ‘stolen’ cars.

Both National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya and Prophet Mbewe confirmed the development on Saturday.

Kalaya said as of now police cannot reveal what Mbewe is being investigated on saying the investigation is on-going.

Prophet Mbewe said: “They came with force and shackled my wife…..They said that they got a tip that I am keeping some stolen vehicles and that is what they were looking for. There are about 15 cars but finally I was cleared of all the accusations.”

He added: “I think someone is trying to play a political card. I should emphasize that I pray to the living God, no evil intentions shall prosper,”

Prophet Mbewe, a President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance Administration critic, is a President of Freedom of Worship and Economic Liberation (FOWEL).