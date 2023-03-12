IG Yolamu given seven days to update Malawians on sodomy case by Bakelines employee

By Iommie Chiwalo

The office of the Malawi Police Service, Inspector General, Merlyne Yolamu has another task within seven days to update the nation on the status of warrant of arrest for Bakelines official who is allegedly to have sodomized his co-workers.

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa has written the IG based on what happened on February 10, 2022 whereby social media influencer Idris Ali Nassah, posted on Facebook about two young men that complained that their boss, a foreign national used to lock them in a small room at their workplace at Bakelines Limited premises where he would then rape them.

“The terrified boys say they were threatened with death or disappearance should they tell anyone of this horrific abuse,” wrote Nassah.

And as a matter of progress, Malawians were informed thereafter that a warrant of arrest was secured and that the police launched investigations on one hand while details emerged on the other hand that the suspect was kept at a traceable house in Area 10 in Lilongwe while arrangements were being made to help him leave Malawi.

What is more of concern to CDEDI is that today, one year down the line, Malawians are in the dark on the progress of the matter, let alone the identity of the suspect as has been the case with all

sodomy and rape cases where names of suspects are disclosed.

Namiwa has, therefore, said his organisation is giving seven days to the IG Yolamu so that can provide the requested information, and that failure to do so will leave Malawians with no choice but to take the next course of action to ensure that justice is served on the matter.

“It is against this background that CDEDI, in line with the Access to Information Act (ATI) writes you demanding that you make a public disclosure of the identity of the suspect and his current whereabouts.

Namiwa has also requested for proof to the nation the efforts, if any, the Malawi Police Service (MPS) in conjunction with Bakelines Limited undertook to ensure that the suspect should be arrested.

“It is important to put it to you madam, that your prompt response will put to rest the fears that the MPS exercises preferential treatment in the way it handles suspects of foreign origin,” reads the letter in part.

Following the incident, on February 11, 2022, the then Minister of Labour Hon. Vera Kamtukule reacted to this appalling revelation by visiting Bakelines Limited in Lilongwe and it was established that the employee in question indeed was in the habit of

sodomising local male employees.

“It is on record that the matter was first reported to the Area 30 Police Station on January 24, 2022, then to Kanengo Police Station where it was referred to a hospital and a medical examination confirmed sodomy. These findings are what compelling CDEDI to seek an update from the office of the IG.

The letter has since been duly delivered in the office of IG Yolamu but this publication is yet to get feedback on the next course of action by the law enforcers.