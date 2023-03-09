All set for Lilongwe city summit

By Ireen Kayira

Banda: Ut is the responsibility of each and every citizen to take care of the city

Lilongwe, March 9, Mana: The Lilongwe City Council has said it all is set for the Lilongwe city summit scheduled for 15 May at Bingu international conference centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

In an interview with Malawi news agency Lilongwe city Mayor Richard Banda said this is the first time that the city is holding this summit an initiative that will help improve the city.

“We have invited a lot of stakeholders so that we can share ideas on how best we can improve and develop our city,” he said.

“As the theme indicates, it is the responsibility of each and every citizen to take care of the city in doing so, we will be able to create the city that we want,” he said.

The mayor said as the day of the summit is approaching there is need for every city’s resident to actively participate to ensure that the summit becomes a success.

He said the city summit is offering an opportunity to residents to contribute towards service delivery and actual infrastructural development of the Lilongwe city.

Lilongwe city council CEO Dr Macloud Kadammanja said the city summit will focus on issues of development of the city that are critical.

“One of the things that the summit will look at is the illegal vending. People have been complaining that the city has been failing to relocate vendors to designated places where they will be vending.

“We understand that one of the responsibilities or functions of the city council is to make sure that we promote the economic welfare of the people, but while we are doing this, we should also provide conducive place for doing business, this is one of the thematic areas that we would want to get views from our stakeholders,” he said.