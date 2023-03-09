NBS Bank blows own trumpet on women empowerment

NBS Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kwanele Ngwenya

Listed commercial bank NBS Bank has blown its own trumpet on women empowerment saying it has made remarkable progress in promoting women into leadership positions.

People across the globe commemorated the International Women’s Day on 8 March 2023 under the theme “Embrace Equity”.

Reflecting on the day, NBS Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kwanele Ngwenya said in an interview that the Bank recognizes the role women play in the development of the country and therefore it is imperative that they be given an equal chance in leadership positions.

Ngwenya’s remarks compliment the recognition by the Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAMA) annual awards in December 2022 where NBS Bank emerged top in the gender equity category.

“We used to have 30% women and 70% men in terms of employees; and in leadership, only one out of 13 were women in leadership positions. In 2017, a new strategy was developed which among other things, focused on women empowerment through the total number of employees and those in leadership positions.”

“Fast forward to 2023, there are 48% of females and 52% of males that make up the employee headcount at NBS Bank and in the executive and senior management, eight are women and ten are men, translating to 44% and 53% respectively.”

“Additionally, these appointments are based on merit and one can appreciate the extensive experience and expertise in their respective fields. This goes to prove how seriously NBS Bank takes issues of gender equity,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya also said NBS Bank also acknowledges the importance of developing the upcoming generations through various initiatives it has undertaken namely the scholarship and mentorship programme with secondary school girls, championed by Shaping Our Future Foundation.

“Through this initiative, young girls are paired with female managers as their mentors to ensure they are equipped with the necessary tools to realize their full potential. The Bank is therefore saying let us all embrace equity today for a balanced tomorrow,” explained Ngwenya.