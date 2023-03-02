spot_img
spot_img
12.1 C
New York
Thursday, March 2, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Thugs smash Born Again’s head with stone in Chileka

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Last night, unknown thugs have killed and robbed a man by smashing his head with a big stone in Chileka.

It is believed that the man, identified as Oliver Mbendera, was coming from mid-week prayers as the Holy Bible and some church notes were found alongside his dead body.

According to eyewitness, a very big stone, suspected to have been used in the smashing of his head, was also found alongside the body.

Mbendera’s body, currently at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital has since been identified by his relations.

Previous article
High Court Sentences Henry Mussa, Munthali to Six Years Imprisonment
Next article
Top Pundit’s Resignation Signal Frustration Within Ruling Party-Governance Expert
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc