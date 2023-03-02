Thugs smash Born Again’s head with stone in Chileka

Last night, unknown thugs have killed and robbed a man by smashing his head with a big stone in Chileka.

It is believed that the man, identified as Oliver Mbendera, was coming from mid-week prayers as the Holy Bible and some church notes were found alongside his dead body.

According to eyewitness, a very big stone, suspected to have been used in the smashing of his head, was also found alongside the body.

Mbendera’s body, currently at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital has since been identified by his relations.