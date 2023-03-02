Top Pundit’s Resignation Signal Frustration Within Ruling Party-Governance Expert

By Lovemore Khomo

A governance commentator, Wonderful Mkhutche has described the resignation of Maurice Munthali from position of Special Advisor to the President on Peace, Reconciliation and National Unity as growing frustrations that many Malawians have with Tonse Alliance government.

In his resignation memo, Reverend Munthali has expressed concern over prevailing governance atmosphere marred by corruption and related scandals which troubled his conscience to continue in his positions.

In an interview, Mkhutche said there is strong indication that even within the ruling party membership there is frustration on how leaders are performing and dealing with most contentious issue in the country.

“The failures have been too many and it calls for principled people to act like how Reverend Maurice Munthali has done,” Mkhutche said

Asked whether the resignation construes a vote of no confidence for the presidency, Mkhutche responded, “Definitely, yes. They have similar background as pastors and the two were supposed to work with each other. The resignation is telling us how deep the rot is.”

In addition, the governance commentator commended Reverend Munthali as a citizen for taking the right decision in submitting his resignation to the president.

“For any well-meaning Malawian he has done good to stand on his principles. He has exposed how some feel inside the party and that is important for Malawians to notice.” He observed

Part of the resignation letter, Munthali cited that “Our word on myriad of governance issues rocking the country has hitherto fallen short of such appropriate or adequate action, as would give assurance and hope to Malawians that things get better soon enough.”

He added that “Despite the great gains we have made so far against some external forces beyond our control, I personally feel that as government we haven’t provided the type of leadership and direction that would meet the hopes of Malawians for a better life in the foreseeable future.”

Munthali’s resignation comes after the Tonse Alliance partner Peoples’ Transformation Party led by Kamuzu Chiwambo announced that his party has pulled out from the alliance.