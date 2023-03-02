5 jailed for possessing forest produce

By Lovemore Khomo

The Mangochi First Grade Magistrate’s Court on March 1, 2023 convicted and sentenced four men to 3 years and 6 months imprisonment with hard labour each for being found in possession of forest produce without licence contrary to Sections 64, subsection 1(a) and 68(a) of Forest Act respectively.

According to Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer Amina Tepani Daudi, the court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Shadreck Wisiki heard that a team from Forest Department led by Forestry Assistant Madalitso Kung’ombo on February 15, 2023 while patrolling around Namizimu Forest found Geofrey Majidu, 24, and four others cutting down trees and burning charcoal in the protected area without permit.

Daudi explained the suspects were apprehended by Malamia Police Mobile Service Camp who rushed to the scene when the matter was reported to them.

“Appearing before court, all convicts pleaded not guilty to the charges prompting the state to parade three witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and were sentenced accordingly.” Shared Tepani

However, Tepani said during mitigation, the convicts pleaded for leniency, saying they have family obligations.

“In his submission, state prosecutor reminded the court that the convicts’ wanton behaviour are some of the contributing factors to the nation’s climate change hence prayed for custodial penalties. And passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Roy Kakutu concurred with the state, then sentenced each of them to 3 years and 6 months imprisonment with hard labour as a deterrent to other would be offenders.” Explained Tapani

All convicts hail from Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi District.