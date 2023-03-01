NGO set to address challenges faced by single parents

By Chilungamo Missi

Bakali- There are fewer programs that aim at helping vulnerable single mothers-Photo Courtesy of Venia Bakali

Blantyre, February 27, Mana: Single Mothers Empowerment (SME), an organisation striving to promote self-reliance and economic independence among vulnerable single mothers in the country will on March 3 hold a panel discussion on Social Economic, and Psychological Challenges of single parenting.

The virtual panel discussion has been organised in conjunction with a Kenyan Non-Governmental Organisation known as Single Parents Initiative.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, Founder and Director for SME, Venia Vimbai Awali Bakali said that as much as there is talk on gender equality, there are fewer programmes that target vulnerable single mothers.

She explained: “There are many stereotypes that are attached to single motherhood; but when we talk about single mothers, we are talking about young teen mothers, rape victims, those who have been abandoned, and those who lost their spouses who were breadwinners of their families.

“We are not trying to encourage unwanted pregnancies; in fact, we are trying to find and initiate ways which can decrease this, but at the same time we are saying that single mothers should not be stigmatised and that their children should have access to good education and a good future.”

She said that many people in Malawi do not understand what it means by saying single parents are vulnerable groups hence need for organisations, single parents, and anyone interested to be part of the discussion to understand better.

Bakali added that currently, the organisation is working in Thyolo and Blantyre districts where they have mobilised more than 60 single mothers offering them psychosocial services to ensure that they are self-reliant.

Commenting on the development, Chairperson for Non-Governmental Organisation Gender Coordination Network (NGO-GCN), Barbra Banda commended the organisation saying the initiative has come in good time.

“This is a great initiative, there are many women if not majority who are raising children on their own,” she said.