Veteran producer ‘Tapps’ issues apology over Dan Lu’s controversial song

By Andrew Magombo

Lilongwe, February 28, Mana: Veteran Producer Tapiwa ‘Tapps’ Banda has categorically apologized to the public for producing Take My Body, a controversial song by Dan Lu aka Dan Lufani riddled with explicit sexual content.

Writing on his Facebook page, the veteran beat maker who is widely revered as one of local Hip-hop pioneers, expressed remorse admitting that the song has sparked debate and controversy after releasing a clip which promoted the song.

“Being a seasoned producer and veteran in the music business having produced music that has entertained and uplifted many throughout the years, I would like to stress that in hindsight I should have known better.

“The song was not in any way made to offend or to trend negatively, it was made with the intent to entertain but clearly it has offended some,” he said.

Bandawe added that he has no excuses over his role hence no reservation on his apology to all who felt offended with the song which contains strong vulgar language

He therefore retaliated his dedication towards producing music ‘for the betterment of humanity and Malawian morals’ in his capacity as a senior statesman of the local music industry.

“Dan Lu is a brother and a wonderfully talented artist who has entertained Malawi with countless uplifting songs such as the iconic anthem Part of Life.

“As a musician he is there to express his thoughts into music, as a producer I am there to guide and I must stress in this instance I erred in my duties,” Bandawe added.

Meanwhile, some quarters have applauded the senior producer for swallowing his pride as his counterpart is yet to make an apology .

“Malawi is a very conservative country full of values, a lot of kids look up to you guys that was out of pocket. Nobody is perfect I am glad you put out the statement. Nothing but respect for you,” said a fan, Tiwonge Mhango.

The apology comes barely a day after the Department of Arts expressed interest in summoning the duo with probable modification of the song on the cards rather than an outright ban.