Nankhumwa meets with Commonwealth delegation, discusses pillars of democracy

Nankhumwa and other opposition legislators in a meeting with the Commonwealth Delegation

Malawi’s Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa on Monday, February 27, 2023 met the Commonwealth delegation which is in the country on a benchmark networking.

Speaking to the press after meeting the delegation, Nankhumwa said that he is optimistic that despite economic hardships the country is facing but the country has managed to gain some grounds in fostering democracy.

“As the opposition bench, we are very much interested in engaging our partners in Commonwealth countries so that we learn and benefit from them the best democratic practices.

“We are looking forward to constructing a deeper networking and partnership with our partners that will make parliamentary democracy and other human rights principles move forward and nourished, said Nankhumwa who is also DPP Vice President for the Southern Region.

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) comprises 54 counties with several branches.

According to the delegation that consists of Clive Baker and Susie Latta say that the CPA will continue to strengthen democracy and good governance, respect for human rights, gender equality, people-centred development, and the promotion of arts and culture among others.

Two delegates have also emphasized that member state need to overhaul and increase budgetary to human rights watchdogs institutions so they can be able to monitor human rights abuses effectively.

While in the country, delegation is also expected to meet various leaders in different sectors, such as Judiciary, civil society organizations, media, cabinet ministers, among others.

Nankhumwa was accompanied by several legislators, Joyce Chitsulo, Roseby Gadama, Fines Magonjwa and Raymond Nkhata.