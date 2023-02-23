Dalgleish Earns Praise for Steering Illovo to Greater Heights

Gavin Barry Dalgleish (second from left)

Out-going Illovo Malawi Plc Board Director Gavin Barry Dalgleish has earned praise for steering the company forward.

Dalgleish, who holds a Master’s Degree in Chemical Engineering, assumed the position of Chairman in August 2013.

In his farewell statement during the Group Fifty-eighth (58th) Annual General Meeting held at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre on Wednesday, Barry Dalgleish said he was leaving the chairmanship as a ‘proud’ man.

“As I step down, I am proud that we have witnessed the immense effort of what management and the Board has done to transform Illovo Sugar Malawi to become a truly customer and consumer-focused business.

I am pleased to hand over this leadership role at a time when Illovo Sugar Malawi is in a strong position and has a clear strategy and strong executional bias and leadership capability to deliver ongoing growth,” said Dalgleish

He further said: “I would like to thank my fellow directors for the support and guidance you have afforded me over the past ten years. I would also like to extend my gratitude to our shareholders, customers, suppliers, and financial and advisory partners for their support”

On his part, the new Board Chairperson Jimmy Kajanike Lipunga commended Barry Dalgleish for working tirelessly in moving the company forward.

“I would like to acknowledge the outstanding contribution made to the Organisation by our outgoing Chair, Gavin Dalgleish, over the last ten years.

Gavin’s leadership has seen ISM transform into a sustainable, resilient, consumer and customer centric performance focused business that strives to deliver value for all our stakeholders,” said Lipunga.

ILLOVO SUGAR (MALAWI) plc is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange with 76% of the issued share capital held by the Illovo Group and the balance by public and other institutional investors.

The corporate office is based at Limbe with two operations at Nchalo in the southern part of Malawi at Chikwawa and Dwangwa in the mid-central region of Nkhotakota, producing sugar cane and raw, brown, and refined sugar, together with speciality sugars especially at Nchalo.

The company annually cultivates around 1.8 million tons of cane which together with approximately 350 000 tons produced by Malawian smallholder farmers, results in the production of about 250 000 tons of sugar.

Illovo Malawi, which is one of two sugar producers operating in the country, supplies more than 60% of its total sugar sales into the domestic consumer and industrial markets, and a portion of the balance exported regionally within the sub-continent.