MDF soldier in cooler for killing 4-year-old biological daughter

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier has been arrested in Kasungu for allegedly killing his 4-year-old biological daughter.

Kasungu Police Publicist, Joseph Kachikho has identified the deceased as Jane and the suspect as a 30-year-old Medium Nyirongo who works at Engineers Battalion in the district.

He said the suspect is suspected to have taken two of his children to a bush near Kalumba stream where he allegedly murdered Jane by suffocating her, and left the 2-year-old son in the bush.

According to Kachikho, the ‘shocking’ incident occurred barely days after the suspect had separated with wife.

The suspect Nyirongo, who hails from Malawira village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilowamatambe in the district, will answer murder charge.