spot_img
7.3 C
New York
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

MDF soldier in cooler for killing 4-year-old biological daughter

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier has been arrested in Kasungu for allegedly killing his 4-year-old biological daughter.

Kasungu Police Publicist, Joseph Kachikho has identified the deceased as Jane and the suspect as a 30-year-old Medium Nyirongo who works at Engineers Battalion in the district.

He said the suspect is suspected to have taken two of his children to a bush near Kalumba stream where he allegedly murdered Jane by suffocating her, and left the 2-year-old son in the bush.

According to Kachikho, the ‘shocking’ incident occurred barely days after the suspect had separated with wife.

The suspect Nyirongo, who hails from Malawira village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilowamatambe in the district, will answer murder charge.

Previous article
Chiradzulu Police launch manhunt for Mwanje Ward Councillor
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc