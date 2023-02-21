Chiradzulu Police launch manhunt for Mwanje Ward Councillor

Chiradzulu police have launched a massive manhunt for Mwanje Ward Councillor, Duglous Mkwezalamba who is suspected to have facilitated the sale of a Grader worth MK 500 Million which was stuck in the area.

The police has since arrested two people in connection to the matter; namely Verian Adams Shuli from Tanzania who paid to buy the grader and William Katete from Mwenye village Traditional Authority (TA) Likoswe in the district who was hired to transport it.

Police Public Relations Officer for the district, Constable Cosmas Kagulo has confirmed the development in a statement. He said the suspect wanted to sell the Grader at a price of MK 3.5 Million.

“It is reported that the councilor wanted to sell the Grader at a price of three million five hundred kwacha (K3, 500. 000).

He received a deposit amounting to one million eight hundred forty five thousand (K1, 845. 000) cash through Airtel money from Verian Adams Shuli.

“When the matter was reported to the police, officers rushed to the scene and found that the grader was being dismantled and that some parts were already loaded into the motor vehicle which was hired to transport the parts,” he said

The police publicist Kagulo further narrated that upon seeing the police, the suspect escaped from the scene, leaving the buyers right there.

The report was extended to the Ministry Of Public Works who came and identified that the grader belongs to the government under the Ministry Of Public Works.