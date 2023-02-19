spot_img
7.2 C
New York
Monday, February 20, 2023
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Malawi’s Leader of Opposition Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa set to respond to Chakwera’s SONA tomorrow

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa is expected to rip into President Lazarus Chakwera’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) tomorrow in Parliament.

Nankhumwa, who is also DPP Vice President for the Southern Region is expected to dive more into kitchen-table issues, energy, rampant corruption, AIP fertilizer collosal failure among other pressing issues.

Many Malawians, which Malawi Voice has spoken with, say they expect him to grill Chakwera on what they call “pocketbook issues” such as job creation, inflation, food prices that are a constant threat to their wellbeing.

“Nankhumwa has the whole world now waiting for him to stand up and tell Malawians that he and DPP are the alternative leadership by producing an extraordinary speech that would even sway independent and swing voters,” said Rose Sapao, a Lilongwe based vendor.

During SONA on Friday, President Chakwera was interrupted multiple times by jeering, boos and accusations of lying by opposition lawmakers.

Later on, Nankhumwa and his UDF counterpart Ned Phoya produced a scratching quick response describing the speech as “casual, insensitive and full of rhetoric.”

Previous article
Dear President Lazarus Chakwera,
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc