SONA: Will Lazarus Chakwera rise?

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is this morning expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) as he opens the 50th Session of Parliament.

According to the State House Press Office, President Chakwera will arrive at the Parliament building at 9 am.

Among others, Chakwera is challenged to explain to Malawians what his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration is doing in fighting corruption and fixing the economy.

Chakwera’s SONA comes when various players have all ‘poorly’ rated his government’s performance in fighting corruption, fixing the economy and implementing the 2022/23 Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).