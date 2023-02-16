RELIGIOUS LEADERS FROM DIFFERENT CHURCHES TO HOLD AN INTER-DENOMINATIONAL­ PROPHETIC PRAYER BREAKFAST TO PRAY FOR THE NATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

16.02.23



Lilongwe, Malawi: We—a grouping of men and women of God from different churches across the country—would like to inform the general public that on 21st February 2023, we have organized an Inter-Denominational­ Prophetic Prayer Breakfast aimed at holding hands and praying together, seeking the hand of God to heal our land.

These prayers will be held at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe from 9:00 hours (CAT).



We are all self-evident of the post-COVID-19 trauma: business slow down, job losses, high cost of living, etc. We are also self-evident of how cholera outbreak is hitting the nation, not to forget the flooding activities happening due to heavy rains.

We do reckon and appreciate the efforts that both government and non-governmental organizations are doing to ensure that all these challenges are handled.

However, as men and women of God, we hold a strong and unshakeable belief that no effort is enough without the hand of God. It is for this reason that is why we appreciate Prophet Shepherd Bushiri for leading and financing a process of organizing the Inter-Denominational­ Prophetic Prayer Breakfast Initiative so that, together, we humble ourselves and seek the hand of God to help heal our nation.

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will heal their land,” Chronicles 7:14.

The breakfast prayers will be beamed LIVE on all key television outlets so that every Malawian takes part.



ISSUE BY BISHOP GILFORD MATONGA,

ORGANISING CHAIPERSON AND SPOKESPERSON.