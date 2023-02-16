spot_img
Poet-cum journalist Mkwaila, Kayenda Family drop ‘Mulungu Ali Nane’

Up-coming journalist cum poet Noel Mkwaila and Kayenda family have released a gospel poem entitled ‘Mulungu Ali Nane’ (God is with me).

The poem was released on February, 16 and was first premiered on Times Radio inside Bwalo La Alakatuli.  

In the poem, the persona is encouraging people to cling to God despite facing numerous challenges in life.

One of the verses in the poem says: “Popeza ndiye mthandizi mu nthawi ya kugwa kwanga, Saona nyengo ya chilala kapena zinja, Koma, andiwuza ndiziyendabe, Mu dziko lomwe silimva kulimbika ntchito.”

In an interview with the publication Mkwaila said the poem aims at telling people about the power and the glory of God.

“God is able, that’s the message the poem is carrying,” said Mkwaila

The people can be accessed on Mkwaila’s official YouTube channel https://youtu.be/­I57XPhS0oGQ and other leading sites.

