Fund A Girl Initiative Donates Reusable Menstrual Kits to Chiseka CDSS

Fund a Girl Initiative, a Lilongwe based charitable Organisation, has donated reusable menstrual kits to 100 underprivileged girls at Chiseka Community Day Secondary School in Lilongwe district.

The donation has been made in partnership with a United States based organization Moon Catcher Project and Price Trade; a local agency that helps businesses to import goods from China.

Yvonne Kamanga, the founder of the Fund a Girl Initiative, said they decided to donate the reusable menstrual kits as one way of keeping girls in school.

“We want to lessen the burden that underprivileged girls go through because they cannot afford to buy proper sanitary pads. As a result, they skip school days during their menstrual period.

This recurrent absenteeism affects their studies as they miss out on some lessons, which consequently affects their performance in school,” said Kamanga

On his part, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Prince Trade, Alexander Mtembenuzeni said they decided to partner with Fund a Girl Initiative as part of their corporate social responsibility.

According to Mtembenuzeni, Price Trade is committed in promoting girl child education as well empowering people in the country.

Tupochile Mlenga, one of the beneficiaries of the sanitary pads, commended Fund a Girl Initiative for the timely donation.

Often, reusable menstrual kits can last 2-5 years, according to Fund a Girl Initiative the donated pads will last the girls 4 years.