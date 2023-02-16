Girls Football Bonanza Set for Saturday at Don Bosco

By Edwin Mauluka

Football fans in Lilongwe will have an opportunity to watch spectacular talent from young girls who are starting out their career in football, as four teams are set to compete in a ‘Girls Football Bonanza’ this Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at Don Bosco Football Ground.

Organized by a local organization, Chance for Change Malawi (C4C), the event will offer platform for girls to stamp their mark into the world of Malawi Women’s football.

“The Bonanza will take place at Don Bosco Football Ground starting from 8:30 in the morning” confirmed C4C officer and coordinator for the bonanza, Naomi Mwakilama,

She said disclosed that the event intends to motivate the girls and promote the sport which currently lack adequate support especially for grassroot teams.

Mwakilama said coaches from prominent women football teams will grace the occation appreciate the rich talent that exists in the teams and to motivate the girls who aspire to become professional footballers.

“We also take this as a community event to promote the sport to other girls in the impact area of Chance for Change, especially those who are interested in football to come and join either Chance for Change football team or other three participating teams.” added Mwakilama

Four clubs namely, Kamuzu Institute for Sports (Down Ball), Chilinde Queens, Lions Wonderers and C4C football club have since expressed readiness to showcase their outstanding skills during the event.

Spinks Chirambo, C4C Football Club coach said his team is ready to showcase fresh football talent and called fans to come and watch the event.

While expressing his preparedness, Harry Mulumbe, coach for Down Ball football club hailed C4C for organizing the event. He noted that the girls football is facing acute shortage of sponsorship, a development which is inhibiting potential of many talented footballers.

“We appeal for more sponsorship for girls football. We applaud Chance for Change for coming up with this bonanza because it will motivate girls in our respective teams.” He appealed

Through Pioneers of Change (PoC) program, C4C Malawi promotes sporting activities among girls including football as one way of confronting gender discrimination and inequality.

“Girls who play football report higher levels of self-esteem and enjoy health and other benefits of taking part in sports. PoC program also introduces girls to other sporting activities such as gym and boxing to help them challenge deep rooted cultural norms and stereotypes that undermine girls and women potential to pursue their dreams in professions that are predominantly considered as career for men only.” Noted Mwakilama

She added that girls participating in various sporting activities through the organization demonstrate self-confidence and are able to challenge gender stereotypes that downgrade girls capabilities.

Mwakilama further indicated that some of their athletes are representing the country in local and internal competitions which is motivating more girls to join different sport disciplines of choice.