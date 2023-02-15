MRA collects MK 533 billion in revenues

By Mayamiko Phiri, Contributor

MRA Commissioner General, John Biziwick- Photo Credit Zodiak Online

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has collected MK 553.58 billion from October last year to January this year, beating its target by MK 6.25 billion.

MRA Commissioner General, John Biziwick disclosed the development at a press briefing held on Wednesday in Blantyre.

He stated that MK 391.81 billion was collected in the third quarter, slightly missing the MK 396.63 billion target while MK 161.1 billion was collected in January this year surplussing the MK 145.7 billion target.

Biziwick attributed the success to increased engagements with taxpayers on their obligations and improvement in fuel importation among some.

MRA is an agency of the Government of Malawi responsible for assessment, collection and accounting for tax revenues.