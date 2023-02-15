spot_img
16.2 C
New York
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Man found with fake Mk 0.3 million

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police in Mangochi are keeping in custody a 21-year-old man being found in possession of fake banknotes amounting to K300, 000.

Police Public Relations Officer for the district, Amina Tepani Daudi has identified the suspect as Panganani William.

She said the suspect was spotted by members of the community as he was buying some commodities using the fake notes.

The suspect has been charged with possession of papers imitating Malawian currency, which contravenes section 54 of the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act.

William hails from Katumbu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kachenga in Balaka District.  

Previous article
Eli Njuchi down with COVID – 19….Cancels Mibawa show
Next article
MRA collects MK 533 billion in revenues
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc