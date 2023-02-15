Man found with fake Mk 0.3 million

Police in Mangochi are keeping in custody a 21-year-old man being found in possession of fake banknotes amounting to K300, 000.

Police Public Relations Officer for the district, Amina Tepani Daudi has identified the suspect as Panganani William.

She said the suspect was spotted by members of the community as he was buying some commodities using the fake notes.

The suspect has been charged with possession of papers imitating Malawian currency, which contravenes section 54 of the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act.

William hails from Katumbu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kachenga in Balaka District.