Karonga District Hospital operating without X-ray machine

By Grace Kaonga

Karonga, Mana: Karonga District Hospital has no working x-ray machine the only machine developed a fault two weeks ago a thing which is forcing the hospital to refer patients requiring X-ray services to other health facilities.

However, speaking Wednesday in an interview, spokesperson for Karonga District Council, Tiwonge Kampondeni described the fault as a minor one.

“Indeed the X-ray machine at Karonga District Hospital has developed a fault and according to the radiographer, it is a minor problem but needs an expert to have it repaired,” Kampondeni said.

She further said the problem has been reported to the authorities at the Ministry of Health for assistance.

“We have reported to the ministry’s authorities. As we wait for the Ministry of Health’s intervention, patients in need of x-ray machine services are being sent to Chitipa District Hospital and St Anne’s Hospital,” said Kampondeni.

A health expert, Maziko Matemba, described the development as worrisome because the hospital will have to spend on transport for patients to other distant health facilities.

“It’s sad. Karonga has a lot of people and having a hospital with a faulty X-ray machine, put lives of people who need such services at risk.

Patients will spend more time travelling to other districts thereby compromising timely access to services,” Matemba said.

He has since pleaded with authorities to ensure that they fix the machine as soon as possible to make sure that the required services are offered right at the district hospital.

One of the concerned people in the district, Steven Simsokwe said Karonga is developing fast with high population, hence the need for the hospital to have good medical facilities.

Spokesperson for Chitipa District Hospital, Masida Nyirongo said they are worried because the facility’s X-ray machine is overworking which may also lead to it breaking down.

On average, about 150 patients on a fortnight require X-ray machine services in Karonga.