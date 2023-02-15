Afro–Hip hop artist Lion Brand set to drop ‘Azikhala M’modzi’ single

By Ireen Kayira

Lion brand-more music that will spice up your homes.picture courtesy of Lion brand

Lilongwe ,February 15 ,Mana: Lilongwe based Afro-Hip hop musician Paul Matinga popularly known as Lion Brand has bounced back with a new love song titled Azikhala m’modzi set be released on February 17.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency on Wednesday the artist said that he thought of releasing something this month as it is called a month of love.

“The song is emphasizing on having one partner in life and not a lot of partners so that the focus should be on developing one’s life.

“I have seen how people are losing focus in building their financial life because the focus was on their many partners not one,” he said.

He said though the song he has advised people that having one partner is good because building your life is easy since you properly plan with your one partner and your savings or money is not channelled to many people or spend anyhow.

The song has been produced by Dizzo from Real Gentles records in Balaka and Papa Juxy Achalume in Blantyre, it has featured two artist Guntola and OSB.

“I decided to collaborate with Guntola because he is well exposed to the youth and youth are people who are mostly in the building process of their lives and I decided to feature OSB to get him exposed because he is a an up and coming musician based in Balaka,” he said.

“The song azikhala m’modzi will be available in two platforms for a start which are Malawi music .com and golden city tower, others will get it through my WhatsApp line.

He therefore said his fans should expect more hits from him this year and more collaborations that will spice up their lives and their homes.

The artist also said the biggest challenge that he is facing so far is financial support for promotion.

“Financial support is needed from anyone who feels like can put in a hand to boost my career because everything will involves money to come up with the best music,” he said.

One of his fans from Lilongwe Jimmy Chazama said he can’t wait to download this song on the platforms as lion brand songs inspires and motivates him.