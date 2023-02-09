Stakeholders urged to adapt to new energy technology

By Tione Andsen

Chiphwanya- we need to work together in these projects pic by Tione Andsen (Mana)

Lilongwe, February 9, Mana: Industrial and commercial customers in the country have been urged to adapt to the new technology in order to help in reducing loading shedding.

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Regional Manager for the Centre, Mc Vittie Chiphwanya made the remarks Wednesday during the Energy Efficient Lighting led tubes project Sensitization meeting with Industrial and Commercial Customers at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

He said ESCOM was implementing a project which aims at promoting the use of energy efficient lighting led tubes which are cost effective.

Chiphwanya pointed out that the use of the tubes reduces the demand for more power usage in a facility.

“The advantage of using the tubes helps you save on your bills and at the same time the amount of energy that you require for lighting. It is estimated that over 30 percent of our power energy goes to lighting and the coming in of these bulbs would drastically reduced the demand,” he said.

Chiphwanya appealed to companies and industrial to work with ESCOM in the implementation of the project which would help to reduce cases of long hours of load shedding in the country.

He said the life spans of the bulbs are estimated at 15 years, are being sold at K 1,000 and customers are encouraged to apply to Escom for the installation of the bulbs.

ESCOM Senior Manager for Commercial and Customer Service, Wiseman Kabwazi said large customers are key partners in assisting in managing the demand for electricity in the country.

He said SCOM started using CFC bulbs in 2011 to improve demand side management which resulted in creating 55 megawatts saving.

Kabwazi said K15 billion was invested in the process and continuation of the use of the bulbs would help to reduce tariffs.

A participation to the meeting, Patrick Kaliwo of Sunbird Capital Hotel said the meeting was an eye opener to them as they have been introduced to new technology in terms of lighting.

He said ESCOM has come up with energy efficient lighting tubes which the industries would be using in order to reduce electricity demand.