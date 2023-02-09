spot_img
EU joins US, UK in condemning Chizuma’s harassment

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
European Union (EU) ambassador to Malawi Rune Skinnebach

The European Union (EU) ambassador to Malawi Rune Skinnebach says his organization shares concerns raised by the United States of America and others in regards to Malawi’s fight against corruption.

Speaking to a local newspaper on Thursday, the envoy said the legal tussle between Government and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Martha Chizuma were a matter of “great concern” warning it has the potential to derail the graft fight.

Skinnebach said: “I share a little bit of the concern of the US ambassador when it comes to the ability to function, we have seen under the past two months of duress.

“We have seen that the DG has been arrested then released, there have been other stories and under such conditions it is difficult to function in absolute manner and therefore it concerns us hugely as well.”

Meanwhile, the President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera-led Government has remained adamant, vowing not to cede sovereignty and independence of its institutions.

