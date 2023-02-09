Chakwera is confused about his priorities. He does not understand his job. He is not fit to govern!

By Prof Danwood Chirwa

We are putting together an international panel of experts to support the MLS and ACB Director in the legal action defending the independence of the ACB and its work on corruption. The panel will provide free legal advice, in sharp contrast to the Ministry of Justice, which has recruited private lawyers to defend a wildly corrupt government and its lieutenants.

This is what has happened so far. The government led by President Lazarus Chakwera rose to power promising to combat corruption. But as soon as it assumed office, it removed operatives acting for the DPP from looting routes and installed its own operatives to run and benefit from the criminal networks that have become institutionalised within the country. For almost a year, a battle for the control of looting routes was furiously waged between UTM and MCP. The latter triumphed, now presides over all criminal networks, and most recently ripped apart, unilaterally, the so-called alliance agreement (if it really existed).

It is no longer possible to loot without being discovered these days, but this did not stop MCP thugs from criminal behaviour. Every week, every month there’s a new scandal of looting involving billions. Some are downright scams previously associated with our brothers in West Africa, but now being put to good use by men and women of the cloth that overpopulate the MCP government.

Instead of re-examining themselves and changing course, Chakwera and his foot solders have ratcheted up their obstruction of justice effort. In quick succession they have come up with various schemes to interfere with the work of the ACB. The ill-conceived amnesty gambit failed, the tapping of the ACB Director failed, the arrest and humiliation of the ACB Director backfired, all due to the good will of the people of Malawi and their striving for a better malawi. The dubious criminal case launched against the ACB Director in a magistrate court represents the height of stupidity by this government.

So much money, running into billions, is being spent in the obstruction of justice effort. A commision composed mainly of MCP party functionaries masquerading as professionals ripped off millions from the coffers. The newly appointed lawyers to defend corruption will end up claiming millions or billions in legal bills, further impoverishing the country. Party thugs are being hired to harass critics or to spread misinformation.

Right now, senior cabinet Ministers are caucusing to attack the US Ambassador who has publicly denounced the government for the valid reasons every Malawian fully understands. We are back to 1993 when MCP cadres took leave of reality and their senses, pretending they were gods.

The forces of good are coalescing against this government of evil. Citizens must be vigilant and say no to the ongoing defence of corruption and looting. Lazarus Chakwera is confused about his priorities. He does not understand his job. He is not fit to govern.