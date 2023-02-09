CHAKWERA FACES HIS FIRST DIPLOMATIC BACKLASH…as donors draw line in sand

–Contemptuous impunity will choke Chakwera’s 2025 election map, economic gains

…analysts rebuke government on statement

OLD GOOD DAYS: Chakwera and the US Ambassador

Malawians are on the verge of being imposed with “catastrophic and clipping sanctions” that will paralyze the already ‘ICU economy’ as Western donors led by USA Government are furious with President Lazarus Chakwera for ‘aiding and abetting’ corruption in the country by not adhering to the promise he made to defend and protect rule of law as the one of the pillars of his government.

According to the USA government, they believe President Chakwera who was once interviewed by ACB two years ago on corruption cases concerning oil deals is believed to be shielding his orbit from being arrested for various heinous crimes that ACB wants them to account for.

According to the US Government press statement that was released by its ambassador David Young: says it “deeply concerned” with the conduct of senior government officials who are trying hard to arm twist and circumvent the law through courts by among others vacating injunction that Malawi Law Society got on behalf of poor Malawians.

Sanctions always come in as the last remedy in trying to correct the situations. The US government may decide to impose asset freezes, travel bans against Chakwera orbit including himself, economic sanctions against Malawi, VISA restrictions among others.

Western counties are always allergic to countries that their leaders promote corruption and bribery.

“The corruption we are talking about has a corrosive effect and it slows development, drains the wealth of poor nation like Malawi and keeps their people trapped in poverty. To make matters worse, it poisons the “well of democracy,” said Ceaser Kondowe a governance expert.

Kondowe further says that penalties levied by donors can be extended to Reserve Bank of Malawi assets which means economy of Malawi will be strained and crippled into bottomless pit.

He says: We ought to remember that Malawi is in a global village and that our foreign investments depend on other central banks on the global market.

“If we are taking things lightly, we will soon realize that our banks including the Central Bank have been blacklisted meaning we can not trade and not go into foreign investments and that is what our political leaders must be worried about before” power sinks into their heads.”

“Every diplomatic row with Super Powers have ripple effects on poor people as economy, markets and inflation react to such shock waves. The repercussions are deeply enormous and I feel bad for the Minister of Finance, Sosten Gwengwe who is “cooking the ‘nsima’ now with anticipation that ‘ndiwo’ will come from development partners” and yet his boss is throwing sand into the cooking pot,” worried Kondowe.

Meanwhile, USA Government says Malawi risks losing K359 billion through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) if it blatantly ignores their call to stop harassing Martha Chizuma in her pursuit to fight corruption.

One of the leading social media influencers Joshua Chisa Mbele has even called the Development Partners to impose severe sanctions on President Chakwera.

“I’m urging development Partiners to immediately impose punitive economic sanctions and travel restrictions on President Chakwera, his cronies and all those light in complexion concubines.

Impunity must be met with severe consequences,” pleads Chisa Mbele who has been jailed many times under President Chakwera for speaking the truth on behalf of poor Malawians.

During campaign period, President Chakwera promised Malawians that his administration will combat corruption, that involves bribery and misappropriation of public funds. He also promised effective governance, robust democratic institutions and rule of law which are some of his pillars found in H- 5.

If Malawi will be unveiled with a set of coordinated sanctions, Malawians must expect unprecedented levels of poverty to deepen in the society.