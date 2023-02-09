spot_img
THINGS FALL APART: Kamuzu dumps Chakwera, withdraws from Tonse Alliance

CHIBAMBO: Out of Tonse Alliance

The People’s Transformation Party (Petra) through its leader Kamuzu Chibambo has announced its withdrawal from the Tonse Alliance government.

The main reason for ending the marriage, according to a statement from Chibambo, is growing corruption evidenced by events surrounding Anti Corruption Bureau Director General Martha Chizuma.

Other reasons, he says, are the looming hunger due to governance failures, and dubious procurement and haphazard supply of fertilizers under the Affordable Input Program (AIP).

“The truth of the matter is that all the above failures, wrongs and bad decisions amid several others are not only contrary to what we campaigned for in the 2020 Presidential Election but are also increasingly frustrating all genuine efforts to fight this vice and the rule of law.

“In light of this, Petra’s leadership is left with no option but to withdraw with immediate effect it’s membership from the Tonse Alliance, as it hereby does,” reads the statement. (Source-NPL)

