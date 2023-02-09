Great Angels Choir set to release a new music video on Friday

By Chilungamo Missi

The Great Angels Choir during the shooting of the new video. Pic. Courtney of Great Angels Choir

Blantyre, February 8, Mana: One of the country’s celebrated Gospel music outfits, The Great Angels Choir have said they are set to release a new music video for the song ‘Ali mu Njira’ on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Ali Munjira is found in the Choir’s latest album ‘Ufumu Umodzi Sumaukirana’ which was launched on December 5, 2022.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, The Great Angels Choir Music Director, William Zonda said this will be the first video to be released in 2023 among other videos that will come in due course.

“Ali Mu NJira song talks about a journey for all of us including those who have departed from this world. All of us have had loved ones whom we lost in the past years and this year, but the song is saying that dead or alive, both of us are on our way to the lord and shall be judged according to our conducts,” said Zonda.

He said Ali Mu Njira video will be a second video to be released in the album saying the first video was for Za Yahwe song which is still enjoying airplays in various media platforms.

He said: “The new video will be released on Friday by 7 in the evening at a venue yet to be announced. There is more which we have planned to do as Great Angels Choir this year and our fans should be on alert.

“This is the time Malawians should fully support the local music industry since artists are now putting much effort to produce high quality songs and videos.”

Zonda added that the video has been directed by Twice P who is one of the fastest rising videographers in the country having produced impressive videos for various artists including Driemo.

One of the fans for the Great Angels Choir, Immaculate Kamadzi wrote on the Choir’s Facebook page that she is eagerly waiting for the new video to be out with much expectations.