spot_img
7.5 C
New York
Thursday, February 9, 2023
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

APOLOGY TO MR SIMBI PHIRI

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

We hereby withdraw the statement that appeared on our page purporting that Mr Simbi PHIRI is conducting secret meetings for his candidature for presidency in this country. Mr Simbi PHIRI categorically denies and disassociates himself from any such meetings if at all they are taking place in his name. As he has said before he has no political ambition nor will he seek any public position in any of the countries where he belongs.

Therefore we regret to have published without checking with him when all this could have been avoided had we checked on him.

As a professional publication we will try to balance our publications in future.

MANAGING EDITOR

Previous article
Great Angels Choir set to release a new music video on Friday
Next article
Queenfyah is 54 African Mamas Ambassador
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc