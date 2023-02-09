APOLOGY TO MR SIMBI PHIRI

We hereby withdraw the statement that appeared on our page purporting that Mr Simbi PHIRI is conducting secret meetings for his candidature for presidency in this country. Mr Simbi PHIRI categorically denies and disassociates himself from any such meetings if at all they are taking place in his name. As he has said before he has no political ambition nor will he seek any public position in any of the countries where he belongs.

Therefore we regret to have published without checking with him when all this could have been avoided had we checked on him.

As a professional publication we will try to balance our publications in future.

MANAGING EDITOR