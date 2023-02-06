CRECCOM donates COVID-19 supplies to Thyolo Prison

By Mercy Garnet

CRECCOM officials handing over PPE’s to Thyolo prison

Thyolo, Mana: Creative Centre for Community Mobilization (CRECCOM) has donated assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Thyolo Prison.

Programmes Manager for CRECCOM, Dan Tewesa said the PPEs are aimed at reducing health problems like TB, HIV and Malaria which were neglected due to COVID-19 outbreak.

“COVID-19 made it a challenge in the provision of personal protective items in hospitals that made services towards other diseases suffer,” he said.

Tewesa added that Global Fund funded COVID-19 Response Mechanism aimed at mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on HIV, TB and Malaria and initiating urgent improvement in health and community systems.

“Thyolo Prison is one of the districts to benefit from the donation in response to the request for PPEs from the Malawi Prisons,” he said.

Thyolo Prison Station Officer, Marshal Kamangadazi Soko said the donation was of importance as it would improve hygiene among the inmates.

“We do receive funding from government but normally it is not enough so with this donation, more especially soap and hand sanitizer, cleanness in the prison will improve,” he said.

The items are allocations for four prisons of Thyolo, Zomba, Maula and Mzimba and included face masks, liquid sanitizers, hand washing soap tablets (500ml) and buckets worth K22,856,920.00.

Thyolo Prison received 29 buckets, 500 masks, 480 hand washing soap tablets and 120 hand sanitizer.