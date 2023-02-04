NBM gives MDF K130 million surgical equipment

MDF officials explain to Kawawa and other NBM plc officials on the new equipment.

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has handed over state-of-the-art surgical equipment worth K130 million to Malawi Defense Force (MDF) for the newly-constructed operating theatre at Kamuzu Barracks Camp Hospital in Lilongwe.

The two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding in April last year for the Bank to buy the equipment.

Speaking during the official handover ceremony, NBM plc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) McFussy Kawawa said the bank believes in creating social impact through sustainable Corporate Social Investment (CSI).

An MDF soldier briefs Kawawa on the new surgical equipment

“The Malawi Defense Force plays a critical role in ensuring the safety and security of our nation and its people. We are aware that, through the Camp Hospital, the military is not only looking after its own but also serving the surrounding communities.”

“We are confident that this donation will help improve the health outcomes of those who use the hospital and we are honoured to be a part of this meaningful initiative. Let me assure you all that this donation is a testament to the National Bank’s commitment to supporting the health and well-being of all citizens in our country,” he said.

Kawawa further indicated that two percent of the bank’s profit-after-tax is dedicated towards creating social impact.

Kawawa (right) present symbolic equipment to General Nundwe

“By implementing sustainable CSI initiatives in Education, Health, Innovation, Sports Development and Environmental preservation, among others, we are sure that we will help create a better future for all,” he added.

MDF commander, General Vincent Nundwe commended NBM plc for the support, saying they have the right personnel to run the equipment, and that it will reduce referral cases of soldiers and their spouses to other hospitals.

“As Malawi Defence Force, we are very prepared to run the surgical services here. As you can see, a theatre with spacious operating rooms and an adjacent Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is nearing completion, of course with an excellent power back up system.”

MDF official explains to Kawawa on the MRI scan machine

“Next to the Theatre, we are installing high-tech diagnostic radiological equipment; the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine and the Computed Tomography (CT) Scan Machine which is a clear demonstration of our strong commitment to make this facility a state-of-the-art hospital.”

“I am happy that we have met our obligations and we finally have the equipment. Complex surgical procedures will now be conducted here by our qualified medical personnel which will minimize the spending on referrals to other institutions both locally and abroad as service members frequently suffer injuries that require surgical intervention due to the nature of our work,” Nundwe said.

Initially, the memorandum of understanding between the two was pegged at K100 million, but Kawawa clarified that the figure shot to K130 million after the devaluation of the Kwacha last year.