NANKHUMWA NAMES SHADOW CABINET: Unifies DPP in Parliament, forms a united opposition block

Nankhumwa unifying DPP in Parliament

Malawi’s Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa has named his 27 member Shadow Cabinet in response to President Chakwera’s announced Cabinet reshuffle.

In Press Statement released on Friday, February 3, 2023 from the Office of the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Nankhumwa has named his 27 member Cabinet tapped across all opposition parties represented in Parliament.

He has further “buried frictions” within DPP camps by appointing other members deemed not to be in his inner circle.

According to international standards mainly in Commonwealth countries Shadow Cabinet is the team of senior spokespeople chosen by the Leader of the Opposition to mirror the Cabinet in Government.

Each member of the shadow cabinet is appointed to lead on a specific policy area for their party and to question and challenge their counterpart in the Cabinet. In this way the Official Opposition seeks to present itself as an alternative government-in-waiting.

Here is the list of the Shadow Cabinet.

1 Leader of Opposition Hon. Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa, MP

2 Minister of Agriculture Hon. George Katunga Million, MP

3 Minister of Education Hon. Mary Mpanga, MP

4 Minister of Finance & Economic Affairs Hon. Ralph Jooma, MP

5 Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Bertha Ndebele, MP

6 Minister of Defense Hon. Jappie Mtuwa Mhango, MP

7 Minister of Gender Hon. Gladys Ganda, MP

8 Minister of Health Hon. Mary Thom Navitcha, MP

9 Minister of Information & Digitization Hon. Mark Bottoman , MP

10 Minister of Justice Hon. Yusuf Nthenda, MP

11 Minister of Labour Hon. Raymond Nkhata, MP

12 Minister of Lands Hon. Ben Phiri, MP

13 Minister Local Government, Unity & Culture Hon. Nicholas Harry Dausi, MP

14 Minister of Energy Hon. Sameer Suleman, MP

15 Minister of Natural Resources & Climate Change Hon. Welani Chilenga, MP

16 Minister of Tourism Hon. Victoria Kingston, MP

17 Minister of Transport & Public Works Hon. Yeremiah Chihana, MP

18 Minister of Homeland Security Hon. Shadreck Namalomba, MP

19 Minister of Mining Hon. Esther Majaza, MP

20 Minister of Youth & Sports Hon. Daudi Chikwanje, MP

21 Minister of Trade & Industry Hon. Dr. Mathews Ngware, MP

22 Minister of Water & Sanitation Hon. Francesca Masamba, MP

DEPUTY SHADOW MINISTERS

1.Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity & Culture Hon. Chimwemwe Chipungu, MP