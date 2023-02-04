Be very much afraid, the ides of march are here

BY FRYSON CHODZI

You prepare the bed, it’s to lay on it. This message must be sent to the highest office of the land. Few days ago, the Southern African Development Committee (SADC) organ on security endorsed and adopted the African Union (AU) stance opposing the US law that seeks to punish African countries that maintain political and economic relations with Russia.

This would have been of no consequence to Malawi because it never supported Russia, BUT if the Government of Malawi foreign policy was a balancing act between West and East, maybe at this point in time they would have find solace from the East.

The Malawi Government has shown the West a middle finger with the last attempt to protect the corrupt. In fact the Government has just demonstrated that it is an enabler of corruption and it’s corrupt. Besides all the warning and signs from the west, the Government has just demonstrated that it doesn’t give a S**t. Now the sanctions are coming, don’t cheat yourself they will come.

Zimbabwe’s economy is five times larger than Malawi’s but they felt the impact of the sanctions and went to recession. This was happening when Zimbabwe would still get support from the East, with China, Russia and India leading the support. But the country went into huge economic and humanitarian crisis.

Malawi is going in the same direction just because we have a leadership that is so corrupt and would want to protect their corrupt ways. Unfortunately with the size of the economy of Malawi, it won’t take more than a year to make Kwacha a useless paper while it took over four years for a Zim dollar. Unfortunately, Chakwera and his government cannot turn to the east for help.

Maybe when things start getting worse, Chakwera would call Ukraine’s Zelenskky for help. Or maybe we would request our friends in LIBERLAND for rescue. Otherwise, there will be one solution left for Malawi, to have all the thieves, the corrupt out of Government.