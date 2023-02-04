SPC Zamba peddled lies to Chakwera against Martha that she is investigating First Lady hence the interdiction

BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE

We finally come to know the Source of Martha Chizuma problems and if we connect the dots, we can perfectly tell where the Secret Recording was planned.

PIJ authored this authoritative piece. I initially and deliberately rejected the story as fake news.

SPC Zamba is the center of the problem. She has peddled lies against ACB that they are investigating First Lady Monica and their son Nick Chakwera.

Her motives were simple. Use the President to get rid of Martha.

Ironically, Zamba and Martha were very close buddies. I once said Zamba is very manipulative and some sections of my followers were very agitated and threatened litigation. I was actually warning them to be very carefully with her.

Zamba had a quadruple of powerful women as best friends; NOCMA. PPDA, Police and ACB.

For personal use and ulterior motives.

Now that she can’t get her way, she engineers the downfall.

Helen Buluma let the cat out. She competently put it on the open podium that Zamba is very manipulative and corrupt to the core. She said this in Parliament. Zamba is refusing to challenge that in Parliament. She can’t.. The evidence was overwhelming.

The Makiyeru Secret Recording can now be understood. It came from Office of the President or State House. They had to find reasons to remove Martha.

In short, Malawi Government is in Zamba’s pocket because she has put the President in a bottle. Another version of State Capture.

