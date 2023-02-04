CHAKWERA DEFIANT: Spars with Western Donors over Chizuma’s Interdiction

…Sanctions options are on the table-donor source reveals

Following the interdiction of ACB Director Martha Chizuma by President Lazarus Chakwera through his Secretary to Cabinet Collen Zamba, several donors including USA, UK, Germany, EU, Japan among others met President Chakwera at State House to try to “put sense” in Chakwera to lift the suspension on ACB Director, Chizuma.

Chakwera is believed to have put his foot down saying his SPC followed the law when interdicting Chizuma, a source from the donor community says.

It is reported that donors were concerned with poor Malawians that if they put economic sanctions on Malawi, the poor will continue to suffer for the “recklessness decisions” of the President .

However, a source at US embassy says the economic sanctions are likely to be imposed on individuals( innercircle) and entities involved “egregious corruption network” which continue to cripple the economy of the country and that poor Malawians are failing to access portable water, health facilities, quality education among others because of the selfish leadership.

“I can comfortably say that the crippling sanctions and visa restrictions will follow to force Chakwera to reverse his decision on the matter as donors too view that there is a cartel at the top level of government machinery to stop “light shining in the darkness” said the source who did not want to be named.

The source further confided in us that US, UK and EU Intel have all the paper trails for the corruption syndicate happening at State House and Cabinet level, Judiciary among others.

Corruption is deeply entrenched in the country that powerful people cart home “commissions” from deals after awarding contracts to their preferred business tycoons who helped them to sponsor their campings.

Meanwhile, several legal scholars like Professor Danwood Chirwa, Professor Garton Kamchezera, Professor Edge Kanyongolo have described the interdiction as a laughable because the SPC has no legal authority stop ACB Director, Chizuma from discharging her duties.

Opposition Leader Kondwani Nankhumwa has described the decision by President Chakwera as “stain on democracy and rule of law” and that it is his prayer that President Chakwera will realise soon than later that his decision has huge cost.

It is reported that Professor Edge Kanyongolo has been hired to lead Martha Chizuma’s legal team.

Several Ministers accompanied the President to the meeting which lasted several hours.