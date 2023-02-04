VEEP DR. CHILIMA’S PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS

By Elijah Mike Banda

For those that live in doubt, here are some of Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima‘ s personal accomplishments.

He is highly educated. He holds a PhD in Knowledge Management from the University of Bolton (United Kingdom), a Master’s degree in Economics as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences, Computer Science and Economics from the University of Malawi.

AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER FOR AIRTEL MALAWI LIMITED

Before moving to Airtel Malawi Limited, Dr. Chilima held Senior Sales Marketing positions in the banking sector and the fast moving consumer goods sector namely the Leasing and Finance Company, Unilever Malawi, Coca cola and Carlsberg.

…As C.E.O for Airtel Malawi

▪He drove business growth from 357, 000 customers in 2006 to 2, 800,000 customers in December, 2012 and improved employee satisfaction from 50 percent in 2006 to 80 percent in 2012.

▪He coordinated the successful rebranding of Celtel to Zain in 2008 as measured by total market awareness of 52% (as of April 2010) and mobilization of employee buy-in. Further, he led a successful transition from Zain to Airtel in November, living a positive impression on all stakeholders.

▪He significantly contributed to the OPCO performance such that the company was awarded “OPCO of the Year 2008” as well as “Initiative of the Year” with the Quick Refill Centers (QRC) concept.

▪He successfully steered the implementation of a unique and innovative outsource model in the telecoms space for Airtel Malawi in its Network, Call centre and IT departments while at the same time ensuring there was minimal or no disruption in the business operations.

HOW DID DR. SAULOS KLAUS CHILIMA’S SUCCESS AT AIRTEL MALAWI POSITIVELY CONTRIBUTE TO THE WELFARE OF A COMMON MAN IN THE VILLAGE?

A vibrant private sector contributes positively to the national economic growth of any country in the world.

Dr. Chilima rebranded Airtel Malawi Limited into a viable brand on the local scene to the extent that it made huge profits under his tutelage and contributed highly to the national economy through an increase in the government’s revenue collection in form of taxes which taxes were channeled to people in the villages there through farm input subsidies and free medical drugs and services in public hospitals across the country among others.

Dr. Chilima whilst serving as Airtel Malawi’s C.E.O introduced stiff competition amongst players in the private sector which in return contributed to a very competitive and a friendly loval business environment which resulted in a boosted national economy and a resilient local currency resulting into low inflation rates, high employment rates, and boosted business opportunities for all amongst others.

Give credit where it is due. Let Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima receive his flowers whilst he is still alive. May the good Lord bless us all.