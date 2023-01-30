spot_img
TRAGIC: Traffic police officer drowns at Mbiya Pool on Mulanje Mountain

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A traffic police officer has died after drowning in the Mbiya pool at the foot of Mulanje Mountain, authorities have confirmed.

Mulanje Police Spokesperson Innocent Moses has identified the deceased as Sergeant Malumbe of South West Regional Police Headquarters in Blantyre.

He said the incident happened on Sunday evening.

According to Moses, the officer while on recreation at the pool, stepped on a slippery stone and fell in.

“Sergeant Malumbe failed to swim and his friend Maxwell Acklen, also a police officer, tried to call for help, but there was no-one close to rescue the officer,” said Moses.

The body has since been taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre for postmortem.

Ex-Ministry of Agriculture spokesperson Gracian Lungu arrested over facebook post
Ndirande brothers arrested for murder
