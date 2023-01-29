Ex-Ministry of Agriculture spokesperson Gracian Lungu arrested over facebook post

ARRESTED

Police have this evening arrested former Ministry of Agriculture spokesperson Gracian Lungu over a Facebook post, Nation Online has reported

His lawyer Abison Chitukula has confirmed the arrest. He said Lungu is currently at Lingadzi Police Station in Lilongwe.

“I can confirm that he has been arrested by the Police apparently in relation to a social media post he allegedly made a few days ago about the ‘National Intelligence Bureau’ (sic).

“Our view is that this is yet another shameless abuse of the power of arrest by the police,” said Chitukula of Maxson Arnold & Associates as quoted by Nation Online

This is part of what Lungu posted: “Our Bureau lacks expertise and I really don’t know if men working there do refresher courses to refresh their brain.

“Most of its officers lack intelligence skills and when tasked to work on a specific issue, they depend on lies and unsubstantiated social media banter, no wonder, the whole bureau failed to notify His Excellency on the impending arrest of ACB DG.”