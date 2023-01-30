Ndirande brothers arrested for murder

By Michael Martin

Blantyre, Mana: Ndirande Police has arrested two brothers, Gift Henderson, 21, and Ernest Henderson, 18, for allegedly killing 18-year-old Prince Malunga, in Ndirande, Blantyre.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Ndirande Police Station, Kelvin Nyirenda confirmed the development saying the two were arrested during the night of January 27-28, 2023.

The two committed the offence on July 2, 2022, at around 18:00 hours at Safarao in Ndirande Township.

Nyirenda said deceased’s father told police that the two suspects had earlier on approached his son with an intention of borrowing shoes to which the son denied.

This angered the two suspects who assaulted Malunga by hitting him with a big stone and in the process sustained severe head injuries leading to severe bleeding.

He said Prince Malunga (now deceased) was later taken to Ndirande Health Centre where he died while receiving treatment.

Postmortem done at Chiradzulu District Hospital revealed that death was due to severe loss of blood as a result of head injuries.

“Soon after the incident, the two went on the run until on the said date when Ndirande Police detectives, through intelligence gathering, raided their hideout in Safarao and arrested them,” Nyirenda said.

The suspects will appear in court soon for committal to the High Court to answer murder charges.

Both suspects hail from Kandu Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Ganya in Ntcheu while the deceased hailed from Jonathan Village, TA Mpama in Chiradzulu.