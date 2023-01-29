PAC to confirm DPP Chamkakala Monday

The Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament is tomorrow on Monday expected to confirm Masauko Chamkakala as the new Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) replacing Dr. Steven Kayuni who was ‘fired’ by President Lazarus Chakwera some days ago.

Chakwera fired Kayuni from the position of DPP for what he described as “unsound judgement” by the former DPP for his involvement in the arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General Martha Chizuma.

Kayuni launched a complaint to the police that he felt injured by what the ACB boss alleged in a leaked audio clip that had to do with frustrations in investigations of alleged corrupt dealings by a United Kingdom-based businessperson.

The complaint led to the arrest of Chizuma in the wee hours of December 6 , 2022, but she was released on the same day after a public backlash.

Section 100(1) gives the President power to appoint the DPP but his prerogative is subject to confirmation of the appointed individual by Pac.

The new DPP, Chamkakala comes to the prosecutorial Agency with vast experience in criminal litigations after working in government departments for many years helping the needy on pro bono basis.

After obtaining his Bachelor of Laws( Honours) from the University of Malawi in 2003 he went to pursue his Master Degree in Democratic Governance and Rule of Law( Distinction) which he obtained at Ohio Northern College of Law in the United States of America.

Sources say, many PAC members are satisfied with his CV and it will not be surprising to his name confirmed tomorrow.

Malawians are expecting to finish top cases that involve top gurus in Tonse Alliance that have been charged with various corruption cases by ACB.

Chamkakala has also worked in the Office of the President and Cabinet and he also helped in setting Malawi Legal Aid Bureau.

He also worked for World Bank as consultant and damage assessor for projects that were funded by World Bank in Africa that amounted to $2 billion.

Having helped to set the structures at the Legal Aid Bureau as helper for the disadvantaged, he managed to handle over 10,000 cases for clients in his first year while supervising 112 members of staff including over 25 lawyers and 30 paralegals.

The office of DPP is public office which is established under the Constitution of Malawi under section 99.

Kamdoni Nyasulu and Mary Kachale are regarded as the best top prosecutors Malawi has so far benefited from.