NHRI’s for Human Rights Based Approach to Land Governance

National Human Rights Institutions (NHRI’s), state bodies with a constitutional mandate to protect and promote human rights, has called upon African countries to embrace a human rights based approach to land governance.

The call was made through a statement delivered during the Regional Exchange Dialogue workshop on land governance under the theme “Power of Human Rights to protect tenure rights” held in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Addressing the delegates on behalf of 18 NHRI’s and other civil rights advocate bodies on the matter, Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) Executive Secretary, Habiba Osman urged stakeholders to step up efforts to empower and support those most at risk of losing their land and livelihoods.

Osman further said for accountability’s sake, it is important for rights bodies to regularly monitor the implementation of rights realization in a way that is inclusive and participatory.

NHRIs play a crucial role in promoting and monitoring the effective implementation of international human rights standards at the national level and that is supported by the United Nations.