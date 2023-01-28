BCC to engage residents in transforming the city

By Chilungamo Missi

Chanza (Centre)- The summit will bring city residents closer to duty bearers to collectively identify challenges and formulate quick win solutions. Pic. Chilungamo Missi. (MANA).

Blantyre, Mana: Blantyre City Council (BCC) Director of planning and Estates Services, Costly Chanza has said the council was ready to work with residents and stakeholders to sustainably address various service delivery challenges in the city.

Chanza said this Friday, during a press briefing on Blantyre City Summit which is slated for February 23 under the theme ‘Livable, Safe and Vibrant City’.

He said the city summit will strengthen accountability whilst bringing city residents closer to duty bearers to collectively identify challenges and formulate quick win solutions.

He added that there were a lot of issues of interest to local citizens, ranging from environmental to socio economic, saying that these deserve attention and shall be tackled during the city summit and future subsequent summits to be held after every six months.

He said: “Waste management, illegal vending and urban security are topics which need special consideration in the upcoming summit as they will solve our front door problems.”

He said the summit will attract almost 120 participants physically and other people who will participate virtually.

Mayor for Blantyre City, Councilor Wild Ndipo said the image of Blantyre City has been abandoned for a long time hence a need to revamp it through interfacing with residents to discuss issues which affect them.

“On waste management, we have many companies that are polluting our rivers, we have engaged them before but this forum also presents us a chance to link up with them to stop the malpractice,” said Ndipo.

The summit has attracted former mayors of Blantyre City, industry and business captains, development partners, utility providers, government ministries, departments and agencies), Civil Society Organisations and Faith Based Organisations.