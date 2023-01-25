spot_img
SAD HOUR: Shire River swallows one-year-old baby

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
ZALAKOMA: . All the people on board were washed away by the running water

A one-year-old baby has died while six other people are missing after the canoe they were sailing in capsized on Wednesday morning in Shire River, Nsanje Police has confirmed.

Police Publicist for the district, Agnes Zalakoma has identified the deceased as Kelvin Gilbert who hailed from Nkhambadza village in the area of Traditional Authority Mlolo in the district.

According to Zalakoma, the canoe which was being operated by a 20-year-old Samuel Wizani had 15 people on board.

“As they were crossing the river the canoe hit a tree trunk which resulted to the loss of balance and ended up capsizing. All the people on board were washed away by the running water,” Said Zalakoma.

She further said that eight people were rescued by well-wishers and were taken to Trinity Mission hospital where six of them were admitted and two were treated as outpatients.

DStv Boosts Customer Subscriptions
NRB registers over 600, 000 children in mass child registration exercise
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

