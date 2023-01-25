DStv Boosts Customer Subscriptions

..DStv customers on Access, Family and Compact packages who upgrade to their next higher package qualify for an additional upgrade at no extra cost!

DStv customers can still watch content on a higher package with an extended and boosted Step Up offer! Customers who upgrade, or reconnect to the next highest package, will get a further booster to an even higher package at no additional cost. This means a step up to more channels and more entertainment.

“We understand the economic pressure our customers may be under and we are constantly looking for ways to make great entertainment accessible” says Emma Gichonge, GM of MultiChoice. “We aim to keep our customers at the heart of everything we do and we see this offer as an opportunity to add even more value to their lives”.

Connected DStv customers on the Access, Family and Compact bouquets need only upgrade or pay for the package above their current package to experience what’s on offer in the package even higher to that. The offer is valid until 31 March.

Access customers who upgrade to Family will be able to sample the world of Compact where they can catch Season 1 of The First Lady, a drama around the history of the American presidency, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House, starring Viola Davis. The series starts on Friday 10 February at 21:00 CAT on Me.

Music-lovers who upgrade from the Family package to Compact will have access to Compact Plus and be able to catch the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on 1 Magic on Monday 6 Feb at 22:00 CAT. Beyonce, the most awarded woman in history has the most nominations this year for her stand-out dance album Renaissance and is predicted to win big!

Compact customers who upgrade to Compact Plus will be upgraded to Premium, where they can experience the best of the best entertainment. Look out for Julia Roberts in the premiere of the new political thriller series, Gaslit, a modern take on the 1970s political Watergate scandal centring on untold stories and forgotten characters of the time. The series starts on Monday 13 February at 20:00 CAT on MNet.

For more information on this limited offer and the great content you can watch, as well as other products and services, visit www.dstvafrica.com. To manage your account, download the MyDStv App. To enjoy all the extra entertainment on the move, download the DStv App which allows you to watch from wherever you are.

The Step Up offer is open to all active, disconnected and new DStv Access, Family and Compact customers.