Kalindo says he is ready to die for Malawians, tells Govt to hands off his family

Kalindo(Centre): am ready to die for Malawians

Fearless politician cum human rights activist Bon Kalindo says he is ready to be a martyr for defending the rights of voiceless and poor Malawians.

Kalindo, a leader for Concerned Citizens, made the sentiments on Tuesday ahead of Friday’s anti-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse administration demonstrations scheduled to take place in Mulanje.

“I am more than ready to die for this country,” said Kalindo, while calling upon the government to lay hands off his family members, who he claimed are being intimidated by state machinery.

“If anything happens to my relatives government will be answerable. You can kill me if you want, but leave my family members alone,” said Kalindo in a 16 minutes audio clip made available to the publication.



Commenting on the planned demonstrations, Kalindo said: “All is set for the demonstration this coming Friday; people should come in their large numbers.”

The demonstrations dubbed ‘Payere Payere’ aimed at forcing President Chakwera and his Tonse alliance to ‘pack and go’ for failing to fulfill campaign promises.