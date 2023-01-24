spot_img
5.9 C
New York
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Assalam Boys students go wild over poor diet

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Mangochi, January 24: Students of Assalam Boys Secondary School in Mangochi  last night stoned the school’s administration block, hostel and other school equipment in protest of poor diet.

Mangochi Police confirmed the incident on Tuesday saying the students had been complaining of poor diet but management failed to address the issue.

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, Amina Tepani Daudi said the students decided to go on a hunger strike from January 21.

Following stoning of the administration block and hostel, Mangochi Police visited the scene where it was discovered that the students also damaged two printers, laptop and a Genset.

Tepani Daudi said when police visited the scene; they found no student as it is believed that they (students) fled to unknown destinations. The value of the damaged property is not yet known. –(Reported by Evance Chisiano)

Previous article
The Impact of Coronavirus on the Sports Industry in Malawi
Next article
Kalindo says he is ready to die for Malawians, tells Govt to hands off his family
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc