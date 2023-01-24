Assalam Boys students go wild over poor diet

Mangochi, January 24: Students of Assalam Boys Secondary School in Mangochi last night stoned the school’s administration block, hostel and other school equipment in protest of poor diet.

Mangochi Police confirmed the incident on Tuesday saying the students had been complaining of poor diet but management failed to address the issue.

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, Amina Tepani Daudi said the students decided to go on a hunger strike from January 21.

Following stoning of the administration block and hostel, Mangochi Police visited the scene where it was discovered that the students also damaged two printers, laptop and a Genset.

Tepani Daudi said when police visited the scene; they found no student as it is believed that they (students) fled to unknown destinations. The value of the damaged property is not yet known. –(Reported by Evance Chisiano)