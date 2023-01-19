CR FAM women’s league title decider Sunday

The Central Region Football Association (FAM) Women’s League championship will be decided on the final day of the league as the title contenders, DD Sunshine and Ascent registered wins in their last but one matches on Wednesday afternoon.

The two teams are tied at 33 points going into the last round of matches this Sunday but DD have a superior goal difference.

DD boosted their chances of lifting a fourth consecutive title after beating bottom placed Kamuzu Institute 6-0 at Olympic ground.

Ascent Academy on the other hand thrashed Blue Eagles 13- 2 to keep their hopes of a maiden title alive.

The results have made the competition more exciting as Ascent have reduced the goal difference gap with DD from 10 to just four.

The defending champions will face third placed Destiny Academy while Ascent Academy hosts Hungry Lions in the title deciding fixtures on Sunday.

Apart from the title race there is also a battle for the third place, which is the last qualification slot for the National Championship, between Destiny Academy and Civil Service United.

Both teams recorded victories on Wednesday with Asimenye Simwaka’s four goals handing Destiny Academy a 4-1win over Hungry Lions whileCivil on the other hand defeated Chisomo Academy 5-0 courtesy of a Loveness Nyakamera’s brace and Linda Kasenda’s hat trick.

Destiny Academy is currently third with 27 points while fourth placed Civil Women have 26 points.-(Story & Photo Credit: FAM)