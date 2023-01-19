14 apply for 2023 Club Licensing

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has disclosed that 14 Super League Clubs have expressed interest to participate in the 2023 Club Licensing process following the closure of the application period on January 15th.

The 14 are Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, Red Lions, Mighty Tigers ( South), Blue Eagles, Kamuzu Barracks, Silver Strikers, Civil Service, Dedza Dynamos, MAFCO ( Centre), Chitipa United, Karonga United, Ekwendeni Hammers and Moyale Barracks ( North)

The remaining two clubs are the Champions of the ongoing Central Regional Football League and Southern Region Football League who are yet to be identified.

FAM Licensing and Compliance Manager Casper Jangale said the association is now set to roll the 2023 Club Licensing process following the expression of interest by the participating clubs.

“We sent letters inviting clubs to apply for the 2023 Club Licensing Process and by the closing date 14 clubs had applied. So, as it stands 14 to be considered for the process.

“Next phase is to hold the Club Licensing National Workshop where we will share the recently reviewed regulatory frame work to the clubs so that we enlighten them on the changes that have been made.

“We are also going to introduce the Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) to the Clubs through the workshop because from this season, clubs will have to electronically submit all required Club Licensing documents through the system which is easy than the use of papers. We also hope that through this workshop, we will have feedback from the clubs in a number of areas.

“The workshop will be followed by the actual implementation of the 2023 Club Licensing procedure where clubs will have to submit documents supporting all the 6 Criteria that we are going to use for Club Licensing. This process will be closed on 2nd March ready for the First Instance Body (FIB) to review and issue Licenses of not are per the submitted documents.

“Our elite League is participated by 16 teams and bearing in mind that we have two regional leagues ongoing, we asked the responsible Regional Associations to extend the invitations to their clubs to apply but none of them came forward by the deadline so we cannot comment much,” said Jangale

FAM recently added the 6th optional Criterion which is Business and commercial to the Club Licensing process.

The other Criteria which are mandatory are Sporting, Infrastructure, Administrative and personnel, Financial and Legal.-FAM